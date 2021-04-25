lichess.org

Create a gamePlay with a friendPlay with the computer
66,415 players26,024 games in play
 
FM grandmastergauri Tired but streaming because I love you guys....lichess.orgStreamers »
Eastern Blitz Arena1,832 players • Playing right nowHourly Bullet Arena4 players • Hourly UltraBullet Arena12 players •
Lichess is a free (really), libre, no-ads, open source chess server. About Lichess...
LENINAPAKET28160:58Samson_Ofubu29480:57
Puzzle of the dayWhite to play

Leaderboard

More »
GM alireza2003312615
GM muisback295819
GM Zhigalko_Sergei288435
IM Biranidun267211
GM C9C9C9C9C9263321
catask287211
GM Zhigalko_Sergei272030
catask253613
FM maybe_maybe263315
EUROPROFESIONAL23233
LM fast-tsunami246411
mindhunter010126723
CyberShredder24437

Tournament winners

More »
Anonymous_WarriorWeekly H
GM Zhigalko_SergeiYearly
GM Zhigalko_SergeiYearly S
GM ArnelosYearly
IM Funo09Yearly Rapid
FARMVlLLEElite S
GM Kastorcito2021 Spring
NM blitzbulletYearly
chessmaster2006Yearly
Chess_Is_Life23Yearly

Open tournaments

More »
Eastern Blitz2h1832
Danish Gambit Rapid1h 57m343
Hourly Horde57m16
Hourly Crazyhouse57m24
<1300 Rapid57m99
Hourly SuperBlitz57m451
<1700 SuperBlitz57m246
<1500 Blitz57m232
Hourly Antichess57m35
<2000 Bullet27m12
Hourly UltraBullet27m12
Hourly Bullet27m4

Latest forum posts

More »
  1. Which player hope to win on ca… Chess-Maaniaac Nepo looking more confident........but heart says Giri
  2. Which player hope to win on ca… Ameershahul29 Anish giri mee too
  3. My game - The stafford gambit! chasseboy123 Ouch... -524
  4. Which player hope to win on ca… Malek-Alhaj I hope anish giri
  5. My game - The stafford gambit! Parahumanoid The day of the yahoo is upon us...
  6. Nice novelty (but lost...) thanzeel123 ok thanks
  7. Why? AnonymousChessKing #1 <COMMENT DELETED BY USER> Now I have a question @Sorry_IwillBeat…
  8. Why no ads? AnonymousChessKing So true! https://lichess.org/ads
  9. Why no ads? Gabriellief Thank you lichess, for understanding that really everyone wants to kil…
  10. What is your favorite gambit Koo8384 Queen's gambit and benko

Latest updates

More »
Nepo one step closer to victory: Candidates Round 12 ReportGiri wins again: Round 11 Report.Why Lichess will always be free.
DonateBecome a Lichess PatronSwag StorePlay chess in style
About LichessFAQContactMobile AppTerms of ServicePrivacySource CodeAds
TwitterDiscordYouTubeTwitch
Reconnecting